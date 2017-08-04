Listhaug encourages refugees who shall travel to their home countries to report it

Sylvi Listhaug is urging ordinary people – especially those traveling with children – to report to the Immigration Dictoriate (UDI) that they are about to travel to their home country.

“People have come to me this election campaign and have mentioned that neighbors and/or others in their community have been on holiday to the country they fled from.

Many people find it strange since the refugees came to this country specifically fleeing from war and persecution, but go back there on holiday, “said Sylvi Listhaug, the Immigration and Integration Minister to NRK.

The FRP Minister believes that people who have contact with refugee children have a special responsibility for reporting to the Immigration Directorate (UDI) if they have information about refugees who have either been traveling or are about to travel to their home country.

UDI currently has 78 cases against people they believe have abused the asylum institute by claiming that they need protection from Norway, and have traveled back to their home country, after having been granted a stay, they have now been informed to the Ministry of Justice.

– This kind of travel should not be allowed, but we can not ask people to report on others. What the The Immigration Minister is suggesting may create skepticism and distrust, and I’m afraid that refugees and immigrants may not dare to participate actively in our society, says KrF leader Knut Arild Hareide.

