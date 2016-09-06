Listhaug opens expansion of Trandum

Immigration and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug opened Tuesday a new module at the Immigration Detention Centre on Trandum in Akershus.

Trandum is currently being extended with a new module, the third in the series, which will provide 90 additional beds. In addition, a security department is built which is moved from the existing building, that consists of eight amplified cells and three smooth cells.

– We are expanding on Trandum because Police Immigration Service (PU) need more capacity, and because this government has focused very much on returning the work, stated Listhaug to NTB during the tour of the new module.

Initially, 36 of the ordinary seats are in use, and the remaining will open in November when all new employees are in place.

– With this building, PU has gained increased capacity so that they do not have to release people they believe should be here, says Listhaug.

The boarding consists of spaces for people who have received a final rejection of their asylum application and others who do not have legal residence and will be transported out of Norway.

The third module was completed earlier this year. Listhaug says she hopes the government will succeed in stopping the influx, so there will not be a need for a module four on Trandum.

PU returned last year over 7,800 asylum seekers. According to Listhaug, the goal this year is deporting 9,000 people.

