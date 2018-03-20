Listhaug has had Police protection for two years

Sylvi Listhaug has had police protection over the past two years as a government minister. Due to death threats she has received from opponents, writes Nettavisen.

Earlier today, it has become known that AP leader (labor party) Jonas Gahr Støre has also received police protection after receiving death threats. Støre has not had such protection since the election.

The newspaper reports that Listhaug has had police protection for several years. The information is confirmed by her advisory adviser Espen Teigen.

“Listhaug has been living with police protection for the past two years and has more bodyguards with her everywhere. She has had many threats,” says Teigen.

Many of the threats have come through social media.

