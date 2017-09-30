Listhaug puts herself centre stage as she says, ‘those who talked the most about me lost the election’

Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) said she’d been sure that the parties that made her the bad-guy during the election campaign would lose it.

In an interview with Dagbladet newspaper, the Immigration and Integration Minister expressed frustration that rhetoric about her had been exaggerated during the election campaign.

‘I got so angry that I wanted to lash back when Jonas Gahr Støre of Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) made me the theme of a duel with Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) without my being present,’ she said.

Listhaug appeared to position herself as the winning ticket in the election when she added,‘I was sure the politicians that used me the most as a guilty party would lose it. And I got that right. Those who talked about me the most did the worst.’

She even chose not to regret the statement that the KrF leader Knut Arild Hareide and other politicians ‘licked Imams behind their backs’.

‘It was a a little hot when I talked about Imam licking. But what’s said is said, and what’s eaten is eaten, and you have to move on’, said Listhaug, without commenting on the possibility of vomiting up poisonous food.

Furthermore, she said she doesn’t want to stop acting less controversially.

‘I have my style, which I’ve always had. I’ll still keep that’, she promised.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today