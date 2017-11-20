Listhaug responds to a new asylum campaign

Immigration Minister, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp), believes that a new NOAS action in support of the so-called October children is self-centred.

Actor, Kristoffer Joner is at the centre of the campaign, which has been organised by the Norwegian Organisation for Asylum Seekers (NOAS) and Anorak. Joner is one of several celebrities who have recorded a video highlighting prospective asylum seekers who are 18 years old, and will be sent out of Norway, wrote VG newspaper.

‘You see, we couldn’t send you home right away, because you were a child. We had to wait until you turned 18, and you have now become that age,’ says Joner in the video.

To the newspaper, he said that he ‘simply gets embarrassed about Norway in this case’.

That characteristic he received in return from the Frp’s Listhaug.

‘I would rather ask if it is not embarrassing that Norwegian celebrities only see the few asylum seekers who come to Norway, many of whom are not entitled to protection, while they don’t see the 65 million people who have escaped from war and conflict, who we help around the world’.

Listhaug claims the government has saved more than NOK 3.4 billion in the course of a year on asylum seekers who wanted to come here. She said the money is now being spent on the aid budget to help people fleeing from war.

‘I’m keen to save money in Norway, so we can help more people who need it,’

said Listhaug.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today