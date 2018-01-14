Listhaug says it is ethically correct to drop refugee quotas

Minister for Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug, said during her week’s visit to East Africa, that it had confirmed everything she’d thought in advance.

After visiting Kenya’s largest refugee camp in Kakuma, she told VG newspaper that refugee quota’s to Norway are a bad idea, and that she believes it is ethically correct to bring in less.

‘For the same cost as 1,000 quota refugees annually coming into Norway, we can help hundreds of thousands down in Africa every year.

This visit has given me incredible power to move on to change this understanding. The goal must be that we help as many as possible. It’s ethically correct’, said Listhaug.

Furthermore, she said that she is now very motivated to go home and stand for what she believes in.

‘What is ethically correct is to help the most people, not just those who come to Norway. I see how wrong the refugee quota priorities are, she said. At the same time, she didn’t deny that it’s possible to take more quota refugees into Norway.

‘Of course, it goes without saying. But then we must pursue the strictest possible immigration policy so that we are in control of asylum immigration,’said Listhaug to VG newspaper.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today