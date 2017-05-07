Listhaug prevailed with school worship service demand

Investigation of mosques, requirements for school worship

Investigation of mosques, requirements for school worship and new practices for rescue operations in the Mediterranean are among Sunday’s decision on the Progress Party (Frp) congress.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug was among those who wanted to make it compulsory for schools to arrange school services.

The resolution received a majority despite the fact that the editorial committee advised against it.

The Progress Party congress also decided that all mosques should be investigated.

– We need to know what is being preached in mosques is either contributing to a good religious arena for Muslims, or a radicalizing arena for potential extremist Islamists, says the resolution.

The National Congress want on to ensure the legal basis for a ban on hijab in schools and new practice for rescue operations in the Mediterranean.

– This is not about letting people drown, but make sure they are rescued and returned to a safe haven on the continent they left from, says Deputy Chairman, Per Sandberg.

The resolution specifically calls for an agreement with other countries, so that no longer refugees rescued in the Mediterranean are brought to Europe, but are put ashore at the point of departure.

