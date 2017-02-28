Listhaug warns parliament against citizenship proposal

In two letters to Parliament, minister of immigration and integration, Sylvi Listhaug (FRP) warns against the proposal to only allow the courts the right to revoke people’s citizenship.

Representatives of SV, SP, Venstre and MDG are behind the proposal, which implies that, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI) and the Immigration Appeals Board (UNE) should no longer be able to revoke citizenship and that the courts should take over responsibility.

According to Klassekampen Listhaug thinks that the proposal undermines the actual “separation of powers that the Constitution is based on, and the traditional view of what should be the judicial functions”.

– The courts should not be responsible for exercising national policy, the minister writes, who fear that the Court’s credibility as apolitical bodies can be affected. Increasingly however, she has difficulty in understanding what is wrong with the UDI and UNE’s treatment of cases.

– It appears unclear what is considered to be faulty with the current scheme, Listhaug writes.

It’s Heikki Eidsvoll Holmås (SV), Karin Andersen (SV), Kari Henriksen (AP), Heidi Greni (SP), André Skjelstad (V), Trine Skei Grande (V) and Rasmus Hansson (MDG) who are behind the proposal.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today