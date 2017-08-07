Listhaug will deny hate preachers access to Norway

Imams with extreme attitudes and other hate preachers should not be allowed into Norway, says Sylvi Listhaug (Frp).

The Immigration and Integration Minister will make a list of preachers who will not have access to the country, as has been done in Denmark.

“They are leading with a good example,” said Listhaug to NTB.

– I think it is right to create such a blacklist. We are now looking at what changes are required, she says.

– Apply to all who spread hatred

In June this year, Denmark introduced a ban on six famous Islamic religious leaders, including in Saudi Arabia and Syria. On the list, which currently applies for two years, is also the controversial American Christian pastor Terry Jones .

“A ban will apply to anyone who has extreme messages that violate our values and that help spread hatred,” said Listhaug, who met on Monday with her Danish colleague, Immigration, Integration and Housing Minister Inger Støjberg from the Left Party.

Støjberg is, like Listhaug, known fro wanting the strictest possible asylum policy.

Want to learn from Norway

The two ministers, among other things, went to Trandum immigration international at Gardermoen for the Danish minister to learn more about how Norway is able to return more refugees and failed asylum seekers than other European countries.

“It is worth emphasizing the Norwegian model for returning. Norway is here at the forefront in Europe, says Støjberg to NTB.

“It’s a very effective return policy, which I’m inspired by,” she says.

Almost 3,000 sent back

Until July this year, the Police Immigration Unit (PU) has transported 2,825 people, a decrease of 29 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the newspaper Politiforum.

This has led to fewer illegal refugees in Greenland in Oslo, according to the police, who took the two ministers on a guided walk through the district.

The number is only one third of the target number of 9,000, and acting PU chief Bjørn Pettersen says to the magazine that he does not think the target number will be reached.

Norway is also one of the countries that send the most children back to Afghanistan.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

