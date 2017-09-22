Listhaug will investigate whipping in Iran

Listhaug will get to the bottom of the case where the deported woman has been whipped in Iran

A 36-year-old woman who was sent back to Iran has been awarded 80 lashes in her home country on Tuesday. Now, Minister of State Sylvi Listhaug will investigate the matter.

Leila Bayat came to Norway in 2009 and said she had a judgement against her for drinking alcohol. The penalty was 80 whips if she traveled back to her home country.

Nevertheless, her application for asylum was refused because the Immigration Commission (UNE) believed she had fabricated the judgement. It was therefore considered safe for the 36-year-old to be sent back to Iran. In March, she was sent back to Iran, and on Tuesday the sentence was fulfilled, reports TV 2.

“It’s terrible to see the brutal situation that Leila has experienced and know that this is Norway’s fault because we did not believe the judgment – even though it was confirmed,” KrF deputy Kjell-Ingolf Ropstad says to the channel, adding:

“I hope that this affects Erna Solberg and Sylvi Listhaug so they see we need to make changes. For Norway, people can not return to torture.

Immigration and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) says she understands that people want to know how this has happened, and says UNE has informed the ministry that they are investigating the matter.

“I understand that this issue raises reactions among people, it does with me as well.” Stated Listhaug on her Facebook page.

“It is absolutely necessary to get to the bottom of this, writes Listhaug and emphasizes that, as a politician, she has no direct connection to dealings with the decisions of individual cases.

Ropstad believes Norway may have violated human rights by sending Leila Bayat back to Iran.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today