Listhaug will reunite refugee families abroad

Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) wants to tighten family reunification and propose that families who can live together in another safe country are being rejected.

The proposal has been submitted for discussion and has a deadline in April, according to Vårt Land.

– This means that family members could be rejected when applying for family reunification when it is more natural for the family to reside together in another country.

One condition is that the country that the family refer to is a safe one. In cases such as this, there is no reason why the family should be granted residence in Norway. This is an important measure to ensure a more sustainable asylum policy, says Listhaug.

UDI (Directorate of Immigration) has prepared an analysis that reveals that for each person who was granted to stay in Norway from 2004 to 2015, the estimated result is 0.6 in family immigrations.

