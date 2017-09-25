Listhaug will tighten the penalties when foreigners are exploited in the labor market

Immigration and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) wants to seal the holes in legislation in order to prevent foreigners from being exploited in the labor and housing market.

“We see that more foreigners are being exploited in the labor market, and employers are creative in finding new ways to do it is increasing,” says Sylvi Listhaug to VG.

The proposal is the sharpen the section dealing with “unlawful exploitation of foreigners offered work and/or housing in Norway” has now been sent by consultation.

There are penal provisions in place against exploitation of foreign workers, but Listhaug believes that legal practice has shown that the wording is not clear enough.

An example of obvious abuse of power may be that an employer in Norway hires a foreigner while offering a home for which he or she has to pay a large part of their salary for rent.

