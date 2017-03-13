Lithuanian gets six years in prison for 100+ car burglaries

The Appeals Court has increased the sentence to six years imprisonment for a Lithuanian that in a three months period during the autumn of 2015 was responsible for the burglary and theft from 115 cars.

The man was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in Lower Romerike District Court last year. He appealed the sentence, but in the Eidsivating Court was not only reprieved of a lower sentence, but was in line with the prosecutor’s assertion, awarded with a significantly increased term, in prison, Romerikes Blad writes.

The notorious criminal completed the 115 car burglaries between September 2nd and December 2nd of 2015.

The Court of Appeal assumes that the man stole navigation devices from the vehicles in order to sell them in his home country.

Prosecutors have estimated the replacement value of the stolen goods to be in the region of NOK four million.

“The convict has acted with a high degree of professionalism.

He has during his stay in Norway not left any electronic trail, avoided all toll roads, never used credit cards or traceable phones and nor stolen any goods that could be traced back to him “, according to the unanimous court verdict.

