Lithuanian man sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for two rapes

Borgarting Court of Appeal has lengthened the penalty for a 29 year old Lithuanian man who was found guilty of two rapes in 2015, and 2016.

In Asker and Bærum district court, the man was sentenced to eight years in prison. In the appeal case, Attorney General, Iselinn Håvarstein, proposed that the man should be sentenced to nine years in prison, but the Court of Appeal concluded with a judgment of eight and a half years, wrote Budstikka newspaper.

Twice, the HIV-infected man raped two women for hours. It happened at home in his own apartment in Asker. One was drunk and unable to contact friends when in 2015 she was going to join her husband from the city. She was raped repeatedly, and hit heavily several times during the night before returning home in the morning.

The second case occurred in the fall of 2016 when the man ordered a prostitute from Belarus over the internet. When she thought the customer had received what he had paid for, he drew a gun and said he had previously killed two people.

He also took her cellphone, and committed a number of rapes before the woman finally managed to escape to a neighbour, wearing a robe and without shoes. Then the man was in prison for two months before being arrested in December 2016.

The two victims were awarded NOK 175,000 and 200,000 respectively in reimbursement.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today