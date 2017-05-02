Lithuanians charged with robbery in Trysil

Lithuanians charged with robbing a goldsmith

The Inland Police issued a warrant on two Lithuanian men after a jeweler was robbed in Trysil in March 2016. The two have now been charged with robbery.

Two dark-clad robbers entered the ‘Gullhjørnet’ (Gold corner) shop in the centre of Trysil in the morning of Wednesday March 2nd 2016.

The police were alerted at 9.10 a.m.

An employee was bound and beaten, and the robbers got away with gold and a substantial amount of money.

The leads pointed eastwards out of Norway, and shortly after the police received a tip-off. A stolen car had run into the ditch just across the border to Sweden in Rörbäcknes.

Police have now charged two men for the robbery, a 25-year-old and a 34-year-old, both from Lithuania.

– They are wanted nationally and internationally via Interpol, police attorney in the Inland police district, Henning Klauseie, said at the time.

