LO deputy leader attacks the Liberals and KrF

LO deputy leader attacks the Liberals and the Christian Democrats

LO deputy leader, Peggy Hessen Følsvik, rages against the Liberals (Venstre) and KrF for supporting the au pair scheme. The trade union’s first deputy calls it “Horse trading unprotected Philippine girls”.

Tuesday it became known that the Liberals and Christian Democrats ensure scheme’s survival. According to VG, Følsvik promises to fight the scheme until it is discontinued. She rages against the decision by the supporting parties.

– Both Sveinung Rotevatn from the Liberals and Geir Bekkevold from KrF should feel a gnawing sensation in their consciences. Horse-trading unprotected Philippine girls is unworthy, says Følsvik.

Rotevatn says Følsviks statement is at such a low level that he has trouble taking her seriously. He points out that the Liberals have put forward several proposals to tighten the controversial scheme.

– Instead of attacking Venstre, Følsvik ought to get her party colleagues in Labour vote for these proposals. That way we can actually do something about the problem, instead of running an election campaign.

Several parties are critical of the au pair scheme, and the congresses of both Labour and the Socialist Party says that they want to liquidate it. This is also what the Centre Party wants.

Au Pair scheme according to Wikipedia

An au pair ( English pronunciation: ; plural: au pairs) is a domestic assistant from a foreign country working for, and living as part of, a host family.

Typically, au pairs take on a share of the family’s responsibility for childcare as well as some housework, and receive a monetary allowance for personal use.

Au pair arrangements are subject to government restrictions which specify an age range usually from mid-late teens to mid to late twenties; some countries explicitly limit the arrangement to females.

Arrangements differ between Europe, where the concept originated, and North America. In Europe, au pairs are only supposed to work part-time. They often also study part-time. Studies generally focus on the language of the host country. In the United States, they may provide full-time childcare.

In 1969, the European Agreement on Au Pair Placement was signed, and it came into force in 1971.

