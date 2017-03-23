Londoners fear more terrorist attacks

Many tourists and residents remained near to police checkpoints in central London on Wednesday night.

Many of those who the news agency NTB met at Westminster in the hours after the alleged terrorist attacks, are fearing more are to come.

– The police are doing a good job. This must be the safest place in town right now, says local born Phoebe Lanzer(Photo).

Her fellow countryman Daniel Redfearn agrees.

– I must admit that I am concerned. We remember the September 11th attacks, he says over howling sirens.

– I live just off London Bridge and the Shard Building. It is therefore probably just as well to stay away until further notice.

At the end of British politics parade street Whitehall, which was closed to through traffic on Wednesday night, is the tourist centre Trafalgar Square. Between flashing blue lights are a couple of Danish sweethearts on holiday.

– We were first informed of the incident by family who sent messages inquiring whether we were OK. We realized that something had happened as soon as we saw and heard all the helicopters, Morten Bruun says on behalf of himself and Christina Sørensen.

The local refrain of “keep calm carry on” is however, still in effect according to the two.

– People seem to take it easy. There is not much sense of panic.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today