Long prison sentences for cannabis league

Three Albanian men are in the Oslo District Court sentenced to between seven and a half and ten years’ imprisonment for comprehensive drug crimes.

The three men, who are between 26 and 31 years old, kept 103 kilograms of cannabis and 4.8 kilos of cocaine in an apartment in Oslo, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

The case started when police uncovered drug sales from an apartment in Stavanger early last year. The investigation eventually led to a coordinated action in Stavanger and Oslo on February 23rd 2016.

In an apartment in Oslo, the police found 68 kilograms of marijuana, 35 kilograms of hashish and 4.8 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs and just over half a million NOK in cash were impounded.

The Oslo District Court concluded that the three men’s crimes are carried out as part of an criminal organization, which is and aggravating circumstance.

The verdicts against the three men were seven and a half, eight and a half and ten years in prison. In addition, a 60-year-old Greek was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for having handed the drug over to two of the Albanians.

The defender for the 60-years-old said the verdict will probably not be appealed from his side. One of the Albanians will appeal parts of the sentence, while the other two are still considering whether they wish to appea.

