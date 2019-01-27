Lorry hits residential building in Vadsø

A foreign lorry drove off the road on Saturday night and into a residential building at Krampenes in Vadsø municipality.

The police reported the incident just after 19.00 on Saturday night.

‘’The lorry came from the east from Vardø, drove off the road and into the house. It brought with it a power pole, and there was large material damage to the vehicle, the house and the pole’’ said operations manager, Gunnar Øvergaard, of Finnmark police district to iFinnmark news.

Those who lived in the house were at home, but were not hit by the lorry. According to the police, the driver emerged from the

incident with minor injuries.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today