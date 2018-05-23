Lots of payment card usage before May 17th

Lots of payment card usage ahead of May 17th

Wednesday, May 16th is the day so far this year with the most usage of payment cards. During this day alone more than 8.6 million payment card purchases were made, an increase of 14.5 per cent compared to May 16th, 2017.

On May 16th, credit and debit cards were used to shop for more than NOK 3.2 billion according to Nets.

– The day before Norway’s Constitution Day has in recent years have marked itself as a day of heavy card use, but this year nevertheless stands out from previous years. Probably its related to Pentecost in the following weekend, says Press Manager in Nets Norway, Stein-Arne Tjore.

Only two times before has Nets processed more card purchases than on May 16th this year. This occurred on December 22nd, 2017 and on Black Friday, the same year.

– The day with the most card purchases ever is December 22tnd 2017, where payment cards were used to shop for more than NOK 3.9 billion, and it was made in excess of 8.7 million individual card purchases, says Tjore.

In addition to BankAxept (debit) cards, card usage is distributed on various international cards, credit cards and electronic gift cards.

© Nets / #Norway Today