Lottery ticket gang from Eastern Europe arrested in Vestfold

After a police hunt in Vestfold, three eastern European men were arrested on Tuesday on the suspicion of a variety store burglary with theft by including lottery tickets.

Only hours after the TV2 program Crime scene Norway Monday night, where it was shown surveillance photos of the men who do broke into a Spar store in Svarstad Vestfold, were the police able to arrest three men in Hof in inner Vestfold, reports the newspaper Dagbladet.

The three drove a stolen car, and at first tried to run away from the police. Two of them ran into the forest, but after dog search they were all found on Monday night.

The three are suspected of at least six store burglary in Vestfold and Buskerud.

The Burglaries have all been conducted in the same manner. Late at night the perpetrators have been masked and breaking into shops. They stole all the lottery tickets, exchange money, tobacco and meat.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today