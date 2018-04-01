Lottery ticket worth $4 billion was sold at gas station in the United States

An unknown buyer of a lottery ticket in the US state of New Jersey has won approximately $4 billion.

In the Mega Millions lottery there was only one winning ticket that had the winning numbers on Friday’s draw. On Saturday, it became known that the ticket was purchased at a petrol station in Riverdale, in Morris County, five miles outside of New York City.

“I woke up to the news, and it’s magnificent,” says Ameer Karass, the owner of the Lukoil station.

The jackpot of $521 million, just over $4 billion, is the fourth largest in the lottery’s history and the tenth largest lottery win in the United States.

The petrol station’s manager, Nash Riad says, he does not know who bought the ticket.

“We sell lottery tickets all the time, all day long,” said Riad.

Karass says many have called and come in to congratulate the gas station’s employees.

“It’s a party, it’s Christmas instead of Easter,” he says.

The prize amount can be paid in two ways, the amount is paid over a period of 29 years. Or if the winner wishes to get paid at once, they will receive close to 2.5 billion.

