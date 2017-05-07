Østfold woman hit the lotto jackpot twice

Østfold woman hit the jackpot with two identical Lotto coupons

A woman from Fredrikstad had delivered two lotto coupons, and chose all the right numbers in Saturday’s draw.

The woman therefore won a total of NOK 9.1 million from the two coupons, says Norsk Tipping.

– Oh! I had never expected to get a phone from Norsk Tipping. Thank you! I don’t know what to say, cried the woman when Norsk Tipping called. When she learned that she had submitted two identical coupons the reaction was this:

– What? I am completely flabbergasted. I’m speechless.

The first prize on Saturday was in excess of 4.5 million. Saturday’s third first prize winner is a man from Møre og Romsdal.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today