Louisa Jespersen put to rest in Denmark

The terror-murdered Louisa Jespersen put to rest

Danish Prime Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, expressed his condolences to the parents of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen when she was put to rest on Saturday.

“The loss of your daughter has affected us all,” Rasmussen addresses Louisa’s parents in Fonnesbæk Church in Ikast on Jutland during the funeral.

“On behalf of Denmark and the Government, I would like to express my deepest sympathy and promise that Louisa is never forgotten,“ he continues and emphasises that even if grief seems unbearable, we must not succumb to it.

“We must not let the anger and bitterness fester in our minds, because then evil will win again,” Parish Minister, Torben Pedersen, mentions in his speech.

He urges the attendees to help and support each other and move on to the best of their ability.

Nearly 430 people met to bid a final farewell to 24-years-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen.

Jespersen and a Norwegian, Maren Ueland (28), studied together and were on holiday in a hiking area near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains. They were found brutally murdered on Monday 17th December.

Put to rest in Time

Maren Ueland will be put to rest at Time church on Jæren on Monday 21 st January. Both Norwegian and Moroccan authorities are considering being present at the funeral on Jæren, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

There the lead vocalist in Vamp, Jan Ingvar Toft, will perform during the ceremony.

Icelander, Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson, will perform during the ensuing memorial ceremony.

The two Scandinavian women were students at the University of Southeastern Norway at Bø, Telemark.

New Year’s speeches

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and her Danish colleague, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, both mentioned the Morocco murders in their New Year’s speeches.

“During this Christmas holiday friends and family in Denmark and Norway have sorely missed two amazing, young people with their lives ahead of them. We share your grief and think a lot about you,” Solberg spoke.

“What they have to go through, I have absolutely no words for. We all react with horror, disgust and grief. We must also respond by standing up together for that what we believe in. The freedom and equality of people. We will fight for our values. Across political standpoints. Across borders,” Rasmussen urged in his address to the Danish population.

Terror Investigation

The double murder is being investigated by Moroccan police as a terrorist attack.

22 persons are so far arrested in the case. Among them, four males are deemed to be the prime suspects. The four have sworn allegiance to ISIL. One of the things that are now being investigated is whether some of them have fought for the Islamic terror organisation in Iraq or Syria.

According to Morocco’s Ambassador to Norway, Lamia Radi, it appears that the perpetrators of the double murder were radicalised so fast that the authorities failed to have them on their radar.

The Ambassador informs NRK that Moroccan Intelligence Services averted 13 terrorist attacks last year, partly because they managed to piece together profiles of radicalised, potential terrorists and thus could take out terrorist cells before any attacks were made.

“This terrorist attack was completely different. They recruited persons who were not radicalised only a few days earlier. The radicalisation that we are fighting now takes place mostly on the Internet and through social networks. That is very dangerous,” Radi explains.





