Lovely in the North but bad weather with only a little Easter sunshine in the South

Whoever dreams of blazing sunshine and lasy days with the taste of sping by the cottage wall, will be disappointed this Easter. It will get cold everywhere, with the most beautiful weather in the North.

The solution for most people who travel up to the mountains of Southern Norway, is therefore to relax indoors with crosswords, Easter crime and perhaps an exciting podcast in your ear to make the time pass. For those who venture outdoors, probably both wool and an umbrella would be smart choices.

Already on Wednesday a weather front with rain will reportedly move over southern Norway, and meteorologists’ forecasts for the entire Easter looks fairly melancholy. In Eastern Norway the Easter sun will be conspicuously absent – some sunshine on Good Friday is probably the best you could hope for.

For our northernmost counties, however, is a totally different success story, although the mercury will just creep a bit further down below zero. The North does however appear to get good weather over Easter, not least in Lofoten.

Landslides and forest fires

NVE avalanche experts rated the avalanche risk as significant in Trollheimen, Romsdal and Sunnmøre for Tuesday, but at the start of the Easter weekend the degree of danger will only be moderate.

People on skiing trips, however, should take certain precautions: be aware of the local avalanche assessments and beware that the sun warms up the snow surface, which increases the risk of the powder becoming loose and tumbling down especially, from steep slopes and mountainsides.

If anyone should be tempted by open fires with sausages and marshmallows, be cautioned that there is dry vegetation in many places, which means forest fire danger.

In Kristiansand the municipality in Vest-Agder assessed the risk as very high the next few days, while there are large and moderate forest fire danger in many places in Buskerud, Vestfold, Telemark and Aust-Agder. If a wildfire, a forest fire helicopter is at the ready at Sandefjord Airport Torp.

Remember sunscreen anyway

Although luck is not on your side, and the sun will not able to break through the clouds plus drifting snow in Southern Norway, there is more than just mountain rules that are worth remembering. Sunglasses and a generous layer of sunscreen is key, both in fair weather and overcast skies.

– Also with light clouds and blowing snow, it is important to protect themselves. Sometimes such weather actually provide stronger rays than clear conditions, says Scientist Bjørn Johnsen of Norwegian Radiation Agency to NRK.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

