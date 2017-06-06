Low wage earners may benefit from a new NRK Channel fee

If the TV license fee is replaced by a personal fee, singles and the low payed may be winners. High wage earners, and young people without a television might have to pay more than they do today.

That those who don’t have TV will pay more is obvious, as they don’t pay a license fee today. For the other groups,the design of the fee will become decisive for whether they pay more or less than today, wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

In 2017, the license fee is 2,868, while the majority of parliament are proposing a social security fee.

This could mean that a minimum, and a maximum, amount are set.

The Rimmereid Committee have suggested that students, and the unemployed will only pay a couple of hundred kroner, while the maximum amount will be set at 1,690 kroner for those who earn over 247,000.

That is still less than the current license fee , but for households with a greater number of adults, the total may be higher. This would apply, for example, to couples, who might both have to pay close to the maximum amount. Adult offspring living at home would also pay.

Bård Vegar Solhjell, of the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), wants the scheme to be perceived as affordable among young people who don’t contribute to the funding of NRK today, including a growing number without a television.

‘If you let it go on for too long, there’ll be whole generation who don’t know that one has to pay to watch TV,’ he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today