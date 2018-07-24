Very low water levels throughout the country

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) reports on historically low groundwater in southern Norway. Throughout the country, the drought period has marked the water levels.

The Directorate bases its measurements between 400 and 500 metrics across the country, writes NRK.

– “There is very little water flow towards what is normal for July. The map shows red numbers for the entire country,” says Hydrolog Inger Karin Engen, NVE for the channel.

The groundwater level is low throughout southern Norway and Trøndelag. Also in Nordland, Troms and Finnmark, the water level and groundwater levels are low.

“That water level is so low over so many parts of the country is special. I do not recall that this has happened over the last thirty years,” says Engen.

NVE’s oldest groundwater station, located at Groet in Telemark, has not had such low measurements since it was established in 1949.

The drought that has hit southern Norway is the worst since 1947, which has led to a crisis in agriculture, where farmers are struggling to get enough feed. Several places have introduced a watering ban on residential areas as a result of empty water reservoirs.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today