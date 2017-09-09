Lowest net immigration since 2006

So far this year, net immigration in Norway is at the lowest it’s been since 2006.

The arrival of fewer labour immigrants from Eastern Europe are the main reason, according to Aftenposten newspaper.

Net immigration is measured as the difference between those who move to Norway, and those who leave.

According to recent figures from Statistics Norway (SSB), in the first six months of this year, net immigration in Norway was reduced to approximately11,700 people, reported Aftenposten newspaper.

In 2006, the figures were somewhat lower in the first two quarters.

The figures for 2017 show that there is a particular decline in immigration, due to fewer immigrants arriving from Eastern Europe, and that immigration from countries with military conflicts is declining. The trend of a greater number of Swedes moving home also continues.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today