Lowest population growth in 10 years

Since 2005, population growth has been lower in the second quarter. The decline is explained by little immigration and childbirth.

From the first quarter to the second quarter of this year, the population grew by 10,600 people, according to new statistics from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Growth has not been lower since 2005 when labor immigration increased due to the expansion of the European Union into Eastern Europe.

12,400 persons immigrated and 15,100 children were born in the 2nd quarter. But at the same time 7,200 left the country and 9,700 died. Thus, the net immigration of 5,200 people and new births is at 5,400.

The birth benefit shows the number of births minus the number of deaths. It has not been so low since 2007.

“Nevertheless, the birth surplus in the last quarter contributed more to population growth than net immigration did, and it has not happened a quarter since the period of high immigration took place in 2006, SSB writes.

On July 1, 2017 we were 5,278,000 people in Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today