Lynx hunting quota is low

This year’s Lynx hunting quota is the lowest for many years

It is possible to hunt for 38 lynx when license hunting is allowed on Thursday. It is the lowest quota for more than 20 years, according to the newspaper Nationen.

the newspaper writes that 55 family groups of lynx were registered in Norway last year. that equates to around 330 animals. The year before, 52 family groups were registered. The Parliaments aim for lynx is 65 family groups.

It is only in the regions Oppland and Middle parts of Norway (Trøndelag and Møre og Romsdal) that licensed culling is allowed until March 31.

In the counties of Western Agder, Rogaland, Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane, hunting is unrestricted. In Oppland there are seven lynx licenses, while the number in central parts of Norway is 31. The Carnivore Board last autumn agreed on a total of 49 lynx being culled. The quota for the whole country is now 38 animals, which is the lowest for at least 20 years.

– There seems to be a broad consensus that the Norwegian amount of Lynx should be increased, says Minister for the Environment, Ola Elvestuen (Liberals).

A forecast model by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research calculates the expected development in the lynx population, according to their calculations, there are 58 family groups of lynx before the hunt.

– Quotas are set in orer that the lynx population is kept as close to the target as possible.

This year’s culling quotas are set so that we are most likely to come closer to the national target in 2019, Elvestuen states.

