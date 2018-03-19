Lysbakken: The Kurds were fought by Western Allies – Norway must be on board

Socialist Left Party leader Audun Lysbakken believes that Turkey has probably violated international law with its attack on Kurdish-dominated Afrin in Northern Syria and asks Norway to respond.

“The Turkish aggression against Afrin is extremely serious and probably contrary to international law. Now Norway has to let NATO say that this attack against the Kurds is not acceptable, says Lysbakken in an email to NTB.

– “This is an attack from Turkey aimed at Kurds. The Kurds were one of the most important allies in the fight against IS, but are now being failed by Western Allies,” said the SV leader.

SV’s parliamentary representative Freddy Øvstegård will raise the matter in the parliamentary ‘Question Time’ next week. There he will ask Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) if she believes the attack violates international law and whether she will take an initiative to NATO to stop it.

On Sunday it was reported that Turkish-led forces have full control over Afrin City after a two-month offensive. In the last few days, 200,000 residents will be driven away from the area, which has so far been controlled by the Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today