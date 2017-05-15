Macron sworn in as France’s youngest president ever

Emmanuel Macron promised to renew the EU and fight terror when he was sworn in

Emmanuel Macron promised to renew the EU, fight terror and work to solve the world’s refugee crisis when he was sworn in as French president.

In the introductory speech, Macron thanked the voters for the trust he has received. At the same time, he acknowledged that major and difficult tasks lie in front of him.

– It will be a slow job, demanding, but inevitable, said the 39-years-old in the speech in the Paris Elysées Palace in Paris.

He believes France has long doubted itself and hopes he can restore his country’s confidence.

– The time has come for France to rise. The world expects us to be strong, said Macron, the country’s youngest president ever.

The EU is going to undergo major reforms and be “relocated,” promised Macron. He pointed out the fight against terrorism, refugee crisis and efforts to limit climate change as important challenges.

In addition, he acknowledged the need to avoid negative consequences of the capitalist economic system in the world.

Paraded up the Champs Elysees

Macron’s predecessor François Hollande left the Presidential Palace in a dark car, while Macron stood on the red runner and saw the car drive away.

Then he went into the palace, where he held his first speech as president. The ceremony was initiated by an orchestra while a serene Macron stood on the spot where he later received a gold necklace that made him a grand master in the legion of honour.

Before leaving the palace where he lived in the last five years, Hollande had a private meeting with Macron, where the new president handed over the codes to France’s nuclear weapons.

After the ceremony of the Élysée Palace, Macron rode in a parade up the Champs-Élysées. He stood upright in a military vehicle surrounded by police officers on motorcycles and soldiers on horseback.

At the Arc de Triomphe, Macron lit the fire at the unknown soldier’s grave. He also laid down a wreath on the monument to reminisce the French who fell during the First World War.

