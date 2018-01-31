Mahad Mahamud denied asylum in Iceland

Bio engineer Mahad Mahamud (31), who last year applied for asylum in Iceland, has now had his application refused.

Mahamud must now return to Norway before May 8, TV 2 reports. The application was rejected by the Icelandic authorities because he had previously applied for asylum in another European country.

– I was on my way to Canada, but was stopped during a stopover in Iceland. After informing about my case, they said “you can always apply for asylum here”, Mahamud told TV 2 last autumn.

Mahamud was deprived of his Norwegian citizenship last year and later his job as a bio engineer at Ullevål Hospital. The reason was that the Directorate of Immigration believes that he lied about his origin when he applied for asylum in Norway.

He has been offered a Government job in Somalia, but later changed his mind about going there. Mahamud claims to come from Djibouti, but is not believed by Norwegian Authorities.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today