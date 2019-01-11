Mahad Mahamud lost appeal to stay in Norway

In Borgarting Court of Appeal, the bioengineer, Mahad Mahamud, has lost the expulsion case, and revocation of his Norwegian citizenship.

Aftenposten reported that when Mahad Mahamud came to Norway in 2000, he stated that he was 14 and a Somali citizen. He was granted temporary residence, and in 2008 received Norwegian citizenship. He graduated as a bioengineer and got a job at Ullevål Hospital.

In 2013, the Immigration Appeals Board (UNE)

received a tip that he had deceived the Norwegian authorities.

The police were contacted and investigations were initiated. Three years later, UNE concluded that the then 29 year-old bioengineer did not come from Somalia and he lost both his Norwegian citizenship and his job.

He went to court to get the decision reversed, but Oslo District Court concluded in the spring of 2017 that Mahamud’s Somali birth certificate was forged, that he was probably between 18 and 20 when he arrived in Norway, and that he and his family came from Djibouti, not Somalia.

“Changes, contradictions and deficiencies in the explanations indicate that the reliability of the information was low. The expulsion is not

disproportionate, especially in view of the fact that the entire stay here in the country was based on erroneous facts” said the verdict.

This judgment has now been confirmed by the

Borgarting Court of Appeal.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today