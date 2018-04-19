Mahad Mahamud is returned to Norway

Mahad Mahamud, who was refused Norwegian citizenship last year,has finally had his application for asylum in Iceland rejected.

According to TV 2 news, he has now been sent back to Norway. He was rejected by Iceland in January. Now his appeal has also been rejected.

“I’m very disappointed and sorry. I have lost the belief that there is legal certainty in the world,” Mahad Mahamud told TV 2.

Mahamud’s lawyer, Arild Humlen, will apply for a postponement of the expulsion order from Iceland, as well as a work permit when his client arrives in Norway. The appeal case in Norway is scheduled for the autumn.

Mahad Mahamud came to Norway as a 14 year old in 2000, and received Norwegian citizenship in 2008. He went to court against the state when the citizenship was revoked last year, but the Immigration Directorate said in March that it is likely that Mahamud is from Djibouti, and not from Somalia, as he claims. With the recall, he also had to quit his job as a bio-engineer at Ullevål Hospital.

