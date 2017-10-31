Mahad Mahamud seeks asylum in Iceland

When the bio engineer Mahad Mahamud’s Norwegian citizenship was revoked, he created a debate in Norway. Now he has applied for asylum in Iceland.

– I was on my way to Canada, but was stopped during a stopover in Iceland. After I told them about my situation they said, “You can apply for asylum with us,” Mahamud told TV 2.

Mahad Mahamud came to Norway as a 14-year-old in 2000 and received Norwegian citizenship in 2008. He went to court against the state when his citizenship was revoked last year, but both the Immigration and Immigration Directorate received information in March that it is likely that Mahamud is from Djibouti and not from Somalia, as he claims.

According to the television channel, he first lost his citizenship, then his house in Nittedal and finally his work permit. The bio engineer had to resign from Ullevål Hospital.

On Monday he met the Icelandic immigration authorities who accommodated him at an asylum center outside of Reykjavik.

