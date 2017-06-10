Mahad Mahamud soon on his way to Somalia

Mahad Abib Mahamud soon on his way to Somalia

After 17 years in Norway, Mahad Mahamud has received a document that allows him to travel to Somalia, the country the Norwegian authorities believe he is not from.

The Immigration and Oslo District Court has concluded that Mahad A. Mahamud is from Djibouti and lied when he applied for asylum and stated that he is from Somalia. Thus, the 30-year-old was deprived of his Norwegian citizenship and, in practice, has been stateless since last year.

Following the Somalian Prime minister

The Directorate of Immigration declined his application to travel to Somalia’s Embassy in Brussels to receive a travel document because they thought the document would not be valid. Now Mahamud has received the document from Belgium and hopes he will soon be able to travel to Mogadishu, writes Klassekampen.

Mahamud has asked to go back with Prime Minister Hassan A. Khaire who is soon visiting Norway. If Somalia will accept him, Norway can not deny him to travel, says professor Mads Andenæs.

– He has the right to leave the country. He can also travel without a passport if it is documented that he can enter Somalia, says Andenæs.

The Mahamud case

Mahad Abib Mahamud at Police Immigration Section in Oslo Friday to apply for travel documents. He says he wants to travel to Brussels to receive his Somali passport. Mahamud came to Norway in 2000 and was granted Norwegian citizenship in 2008. He went to court against the state when the citizenship was revoked last year, but in March, both the Immigration Commission (UNE) and the Immigration Directorate (UDI) fully endorsed the claim that it is likely that Mahamud is from Djibouti and not from Somalia, as he claims.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today