Mahamud says it will be good to get started with the trial

Is he from Somalia or Djibouti? The trial in which the bioengineering scientist, Mahad Abib Mahamud, fights for his Norwegian citizenship has started in the Oslo District Court.

‘It’s good to get going. It is a relief’, said Mahamud.

The 30-year-old has sued the State at the Immigration Appeals Board (UNE) after being deprived of Norwegian citizenship. The case started on Tuesday in Oslo District Court.

UNE deprived Mahamud of citizenship because they believe he lied about his identity, and nationality, when he came to Norway at the age of 14.

According to the Directorate of Immigration (UDI), among other things, his now deceased father had said that Mahad had ‘always lived with him in Djibouti.’ The information stems from when his father applied for family reunification 14 years ago.

Mahamud has always maintained that he is from Somalia. In court, he will submit, inter alia, a letter from Somalia’s President, Mohammad Osman Jawari, which Mahamud claims confirms his identity.

The trial is set to last three days.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today