Mahamud wanted in Somalia’s Government apparatus

Mahad Abib Mahamud, who has lost his Norwegian citizenship, is relevant to a position as an adviser or diplomat in the Somali Government apparatus.

– It is the President’s wish that Mahamud should come to Somalia. As soon as possible, we will send a request to the Norwegian authorities to issue a travel document to Mahamud, says President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajos advisor Kayse Said Artan to Klassekampen.

Both President Farmajo and Mahamud belong to the party Tayo. The president currently appoints members of the Somali Government.

The Somali ambassador to the EU, Ali Said Faqi, has previously said he accepts Mahamud as a Somali and that he will issue a Somali passport to him.

But first Mahamud needs a travel document from the Norwegian authorities to get to Brussels. Thursday he asked the Oslo Police to issue such a document.

– Either Norway must give me my rights back, or they must send me back to Somalia, Mahamud said.

Mahamud came to Norway in 2000 and was granted Norwegian citizenship in 2008. He sued the state when his citizenship was revoked last year, but both the Immigration Appeals Board (UNE) and the Immigration Directorate (UDI) in March were fully upheld by the court in their claim that it is likely that Mahamud is from Djibouti and not fromSomalia, as he claims.

