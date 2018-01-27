Major action against eateries in Bergen

The police, the tax administration and the department of labor will act against smaller dining places in Bergen. At least half may be closed due to lack of licensing.

Customs and alcohol commission, Nav and city treasury, will also participate in the campaign aimed at stopping labor crime, reports Bergens Tidende.

“There are about twenty places we will seek out tonight and possibly about half could be shut down due to lack of licensing and serving approval. Should we close more, it would only depends on what we find in the places we visit,” says Øystein Andersen in the Labor Inspection.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today