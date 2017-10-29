Major damage after storm in Central Europe

At least five people lost their lives in the storm, which has swept over Central Europe and Denmark this weekend. In addition, the storm has cost a lot of material damage.

In the Czech Republic, two people died when they were hit by trees and in Poland, two people lost their lives after trees broke down. In Germany, a man drowned when a campsite in Niedersachsen was abruptly flooded.

The storm also led to the loss of power in hundreds of thousands of households in both Poland and the Czech Republic. Floods, storm shades and broken power lines also caused major delays in trains and road traffic. In Most, a city in the Czech Republic, an old wooden church was blown over.

State of emergency in Berlin

In Berlin, authorities declared a state of emergency due to the storm called Herwart. One person was severely injured when he was hit by a scaffold that was blown away by the strong wind. The fire department in the German capital stated that it received over 100 emergency calls between 4 and 7 Sunday morning.

Hamburg is dealing with the danger of flooding after the Elbe River was overflowed. Firefighters worked this Sunday morning to burst streets nearby and to secure a parking garage that was in danger of being flooded. The fire department has been called out to at least 500 storm-related damage.

Cancelled trains

All trains are cancelled in seven of Germany’s 16 states, says a spokesman for the German railway. Trains to and from Berlin are among the departures that are cancelled.

Earlier in October, northern Germany was hit by the storm Xavier. During this storm, seven people lost their lives.

Denmark is also affected by the storms, with reports of a number of floods on Nord-Fyn and at Odense fjord. Storebæltsbroen has also been closed for several hours.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today