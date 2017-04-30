Major material damage after rebellion at Asylum Centre

Major material damage after rebellion at the Asylum Centre at Trandum.

The police confirm that the Deportation Camp at Trandum north of Oslo has suffered major material property damage after a rebellion Saturday night. Trandum is used to house asylum seekers who has not been granted asylum in Norway and are waiting to be returned to their homeland.

– I can confirm that there has been a riot at Trandum tonight, says lawyer in the Police Immigration Unit (PU), Anne Karin Storhaug, to ABC Nyheter.

According to the internet site knows, the riot started just before the residents were locked into their cells at 8 p.m.

Storhaug does not want to disclose how many people participated in the rebellion or what triggered it. The situation was under control late Saturday night, according to the police.

– No people are injured, but I can confirm that there has been significant material damage, the police attorney said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today