Major water leakage in Oslo

A major water leak in Kirkeveien, at Ullevål Hospital,caused the road to be shut in the west-bound direction,probably for the whole of the first day of Christmas.

‘The water level has declined quite quickly, and work is being done on site,’ said operations manager,Tor Grøttum, of Oslo police district to NTB news.

Kirkeveien is therefore closed in the westbound direction between Geitmyrsveien, and the driveway to Ullevål Hospital, said Grøttum. The closure will probably last all

day.

It was just after 06.30 on Christmas Day morning that the police first reported the leak.

‘The flood water raised the ground. It is probably a mains water supply. It ran down many streets, and then it’s cold outside, so it can be very slippery’, said operations manager,Gjermund Stokkli to NTB news earlier on Christmas morning.

At 07.40, the fire service shut down the water, in conjunction with the sewage system, so that the leak was isolated.

