Majority don’t believe that the Armed Forces can defend Norway

Less than one in three Norwegians believe the Armed Forces are able to secure Norwegian sovereignty, and defend the country, shows the Armed Forces survey.

According to VG newspaper, four out of ten Norwegians say that they believe the Armed Forces will be weakened during the next three years. 56% said, however, that they have a ‘very’ or ‘quite’ good overall impression of the Armed Forces.

‘For the past three years, I’ve been clear that the Armed Forces have had weaknesses linked to both responsiveness and endurance.

This has gone beyond our most challenging task, which is the defense of the country,’ said Defense Chief, Haakon Bruun-Hanssen.

4,205 Norwegians participated in the survey, conducted by Kantar TNS between the 27th of April and 18th of May.

