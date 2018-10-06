KrF voters pefer red-green as 2nd choice

KrF voters have a red-green party as their second choice

Average figures from the Ipsos Party barometer show that a majority of KrF voters now have a red-green party as their second choice, writes Dagbladet.

According to the newspaper’s A review of Ipsos Party barometers from 2018, 39.5 per cent of KRF voters today have a red-green party as their second option. 36 per cent state that they would have voted on the Conservatives, Liberals or Progress Party if they could not vote for the Christian Democrats (KrF). 18.9 per cent say that they do not know which party they would have chosen as their second choice.

By comparison, an average of background figures for the Ipsos measurements in 2013 shows that 52.6 at that time had a bourgeois party as their prefered alternative. That same year, 33.1 per cent stated that they would vote for Labour, Centre Party, Socialists or the Green Party if KrF was not an available option.

A turning point in 2016

According to the newspaper, the trend changed in 2016. Then the red-green Parties were the most popular second choice with 24.1 per cent support by KrF voters for the first time in the last five years. That same year 40.6 per cent stated that they would vote for another bourgeois party.

However, the most popular Party among the KrF voters is still the Conservatives, which has been the case throughout the last five years. In 2018, 27.7 per cent states that their second choice is Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s Party, while 23.2 per cent prefers the Centre Party.

The KrF is, as a Political Party in the middle, popular as a second choice both for the right and left. 55.4 per cent of red-green voters, mainly from Labour and the Centre Party say they would vote for Knut Arild Hareide’s Party if they could not vote for their prefered Party. 43 per cent of the Liberals, Progress Party and Conservative voters agree to that.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today