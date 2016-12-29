Majority of Norwegians wan to be in the EEA

Six out of ten Norwegians want Norway to continue to participate in the EEA cooperation. According to a new survey conducted for the newspaper Nationen.

In the survey, 62 percent said they would not want to change Norway’s participation in the EEA Agreement. Only 19 percent are for a withdrawal, while another 19 percent are undecided, according to the newspaper Nationen.

In November, a similar study was done, but with a slightly different question formulation. Then 53 percent answered that they would have voted yes to staying a member of the EEA if voting today.

The EEA Agreement was negotiated in 1989 to 1992 and came into force in June 1994. Norway said no to full-fledged EU membership in November of the same year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

