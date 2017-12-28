The majority wants to keep the EEA agreement

Only one in six Norwegians will that Norway should leave the EEA and replace the agreement with a trade agreement with the EU, according to a poll.

The survey has been conducted by the Opinion for Newspapers News Agency (ANB). 50 per cent of the respondents answered “no” to the question of leaving the EEA, while 33 per cent answer “do not know”.

– This is an indication that Norwegians have a safe and orderly relationship with the EU, Labour leader, Jonas Gahr Støre.

The background figures for the survey show that only 10 per cent of the Labor Party voters wish to leave.

At the same time, 38 per cent of the Progress Party voters and 30 per cent of the Center Party voters “yes” to leaving the EEA. Among the Red and MDG voters the figures are 26 and 27 per cent, respectively, for leaving.

Skeptics in Norway as well

Støre points out that skepticism to the agreement also is exist in Norway.

– An agreement that ensures our relationship with the EU’s internal market is hard to love. There are no big visions attached to it. There is an agreement that has its limitations, and Norway’s influence is small.

The Socialist Party, who wishes officially for Norway to leave the agreement, only has 14 per cent of its voters in favour of this.

The survey has been conducted among a thousand people in the period November 28 to December 4. The error margin is stipulated at 3.1 per cent.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today