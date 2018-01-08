Malaysia approves Norwegian ships’ search for missing aircraft

The Malaysian government has approved a new attempt to find the missing MH370 from Malaysia Airlines. A Norwegian ship will be used in the search.

The American company, ‘Ocean Infinity’ wants to make a new attempt to find the passenger plane that disappeared in 2014.

The company has rented the Norwegian supply vessel, ‘Seabed Constructor’, which in the exploration area in the Indian Ocean already, before the contract was concluded and the project approved.

On Saturday the Malaysian government announced that it had given the green light to the search. The agreement includes Ocean Infinity not being paid unless the aircraft is found.

‘I don’t want to give the relatives too much hope,’ said Malaysian transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai.

Seabed Constructor is equipped with six Norwegian-built unmanned subsea vessels to be used in the exploration. The ship is owned by the company, ‘Swire Seabed’, based in Bergen.

Malaysia Airlines MH370 disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board. Only some parts of the aircraft wreckage have been found.

Authorities in Malaysia, China and Australia decided to stop the search for the aircraft in January last year. It had lasted for 1,046 days.

