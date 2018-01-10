Man charged with abusing his daughter for 15 years

Father charged with abusing his daughter for 15 years

A man in his fifties from Nord-Trøndelag is charged with sexually abusing his daughter for a period of 15 years.

The woman, who is now an adult, explained in Inntrøndelag district court on Tuesday that she was subject to abuse by her father from she was four years old until she was nineteen years old, writes Trønder-Avisa.

She lived together with her mother but the father had visitation rights.

The woman explained that it began by being felt up in the shower, and that the first intercourse occurred when she was six years old and that it became more brutal as she got older and more developed.

The father denies that it has happened and does not acknowledge guilt.

– I do not understand where the charges come from, he said in court.

The woman reported the father in 2016, almost ten years after the last abuse occurred. She explains that she did not dare say anything to her mother as her father threatened to “take” everybody she loved.

The trial against the man will continue until Thursday. He has been charged with abuse of children under the age of 10, having had sexual intercourse with children under the age of 16 and having had sexual relations with a relative in descending line.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today