Male charged for ordering a sexualized baby doll

A man from Østfold is accused of ordering a sexualized baby doll made of silicone. According to The Criminal Police (Kripos), 30 men have ordered similar dolls.

The man is most likely the first in Norway who is charged with having ordered a sexualized child doll, according to NRK. The case will be handled by the Fredrikstad District Court in October.

– As far as I can understand, it is one of the first such accusations that have been taken out in Norway, says attorney for the police and the prosecutor, Bjørn Rudningen Thune.

According to the indictment, the man supposedly has ordered “a silicone doll with a sexual expression, appearing in size and appearance of a child” in October 2016.

According to Kripos, 29 other men between 18 and 60 years from several Norwegian counties have ordered similar dolls.

– In several cases, seizures have been made at the men’s homes which confirm that they have a sexual interest in children, says Axel Wilhelm Due, Communications Adviser at Kripos.

Clandestine filming

The Østfold man supposedly also was in possession of abusive material in the form of pictures and videos. He is also accused of sending text messages with sexual content to one girl and to have clandestinely filmed another. In both cases, the girls were under 16 years of age.

The man’s defender, Lars Dahlback, says he at present can not comment on how the man responds to the indictment.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today